(JollofNews) – An opposition party in the Gambia has said it has expelled one of its leaders on Saturday.
The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) said it dismissed Foreign Affairs...
(JollofNews) – Landing Kinteh has been appointed as The Gambia’s new Inspector General of Police, a police spokesman confirmed to APA on Thursday.
Police Public Relations Officer,...
(JollofNews) – The Government of the Gambia is negotiating a deal to source electricity supply from neighbouring Senegal, the country’s Interior minister has announced.
Mai...
(JollofNews) – We, the board of directors of Royal Africa Holdings, hereby strongly refute, reject and challenge the verity of decision couple with legitimacy of the process...
(JollofNews) – Police in the Gambia have charged a Senegalese paedophile, Essa Jarju, with murder and rape of women and children.
Spokesman Inspector Foday Conta said the...
(JollofNews) – The Gambia’s sporting community Thursday mourned a popular young wrestler who drowned in the Mediterranean attempting to reach Italy, following the recent...
(JollofNews) – Dear Mr. President, Eid Mubarak in advance
A leader is a dealer in hope, Napoleon Hill averred. And people become hopeful when they know their leader listens to...
(JollofNews) – Above all priorities, I place legal reforms…. The law sets the pace and creates the environment for any other reform the Government wants to do….....
(JollofNews) – State prosecutors in the Gambia have slapped criminal charges against a soldier accused of threatening to defend the properties of former President Yahya...
(JollofNews) – We begin by praising Almighty Allah for giving us the patient and the strength to effect a peaceful change of government in the Gambia.
It has not been an easy...
Two shopkeepers were bitter rivals. Their stores were directly across the street from each other, and they would spend each day keeping track of each other’s business. If one...