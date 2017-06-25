Scroll to Top
Gambia’s President Pleas For Unity In Eid Message
Gambia Appoints New Police Chief
Politics
Gambia Opposition GDC Expels Top Official

(JollofNews) – An opposition party in the Gambia has said it has expelled one of its leaders on Saturday. The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) said it dismissed Foreign Affairs...

(JollofNews) – Landing Kinteh has been appointed as The Gambia’s new Inspector General of Police, a police spokesman confirmed to APA on Thursday. Police Public Relations Officer,...

Gambia Refuses To Take Sides In Saudi Arabia-Qatar Dispute
Gambia’s Daily Observer Manager Admits D17 million Tax Liability
Economy
Senegal To Supply Gambia Electricity

(JollofNews) – The Government of the Gambia is negotiating a deal to source electricity supply from neighbouring Senegal, the country’s Interior minister has announced. Mai...

Royal Africa Holdings Deny Links With Gambia’s Ousted Ruler

(JollofNews) – We, the board of directors of Royal Africa Holdings, hereby strongly refute, reject and challenge the verity of decision couple with legitimacy of the process...

Chinese Owned Fish Factory Denies Polluting Gambian Sea
Gambia Inks US$210 million Deal With ITFC
African News
Gambia: Senegalese Paedophile Arrested For Rape, Murder

(JollofNews) – Police in the Gambia have charged a Senegalese paedophile, Essa Jarju,  with murder and rape of women and children. Spokesman Inspector Foday Conta said the...

World Bank To Provide Senegal $29 Million To Bolster Oil Sector
Senegal’s Ex-President In New Power Bid At 91
Sport
Gambia Mourns Popular Wrestler Drowned In Mediterranean
backway

(JollofNews) – The Gambia’s sporting community Thursday mourned a popular young wrestler who drowned in the Mediterranean attempting to reach Italy, following the recent...

Gambia’s Captain Omar Colley Joins Genk
Gambian Teenage Refugee Begins Life At Bundesliga Outfit
Opinion
Banjul Letter With Njundu Drammeh: Eid Message To President Adama Barrow

(JollofNews) – Dear Mr. President, Eid Mubarak in advance A leader is a dealer in hope, Napoleon Hill averred. And people become hopeful when they know their leader listens to...

Banjul Letter With Njundu Drammeh: Gambia Needs Urgent Legal Reform

(JollofNews) – Above all priorities, I place legal reforms…. The law sets the pace and creates the environment for any other reform the Government wants to do….....

New York Letter With Alagi Yorro Jallow: Drop Bogus Charges Against Baboucarr Nani Sey Unconditionally!
New York Letter With Alagi Yorro Jallow: I’m A Patriot?
Human Rights
Gambia: Bail To Soldier Held For Taking Part In Kanilai Protest
brikama magestrate court d

  (JollofNews) – State prosecutors in the Gambia have slapped criminal charges against a soldier accused of threatening to defend the properties of former President Yahya...

Gambia’s Information Ministry ‘Regrets’ Daily Observer’s Closure
Gambia’s Barrow Assures Justice And Security For All
Editorial
Gambia 2016: Celebrating The End Of Tyranny

(JollofNews) – We begin by praising Almighty Allah for giving us the patient and the strength to effect a peaceful change of government in the Gambia. It has not been an easy...

Gambia: Another July 22 Anniversary, Nothing To Celebrate
Gambia: Editorial — Tribalism Is A No Go Area
Social
Just For Laughs

Two shopkeepers were bitter rivals. Their stores were directly across the street from each other, and they would spend each day keeping track of each other’s business. If one...

Ramadan Special: Laylatul Qadr
Ramadan Special: Virtues of Ramadan